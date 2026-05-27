DCX Systems Limited Reports 62 percent Revenue Decline In Q4 FY26, Slips Into Loss

DCX Systems reported a 62 percent year-on-year decline in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 207.3 crore. |

Mumbai: DCX Systems Limited reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 207.3 crore for Q4 FY26, down 62 percent from Rs 550.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 0.3 crore in the March quarter, compared with a profit of Rs 20.7 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax fell sharply to Rs 3.4 crore from Rs 28.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

The audited results were approved by the board on May 27, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue rose 71 percent from Rs 121.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company also reduced its quarterly loss from Rs 2.4 crore in the December quarter to Rs 0.3 crore in Q4 FY26.

However, expenses remained elevated during the quarter. Other expenses increased to Rs 11.7 crore from Rs 6.0 crore a year ago, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 9.5 crore from Rs 6.8 crore. Finance costs declined to Rs 0.7 crore from Rs 1.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

DCX Systems said revenue was affected by global geopolitical tensions and supply-chain disruptions that impacted the availability of critical defence components and materials.

The company also cited delays in export licence approvals and prolonged technical qualification and certification processes for certain defence programmes.

According to the filing, airspace restrictions also disrupted transportation of materials and movement of personnel required for technical discussions and manufacturing activities. The company added that supply-chain conditions have started improving gradually.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations declined 31 percent to Rs 743.3 crore from Rs 1,083.7 crore in FY25.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 7.7 crore for the year, compared with a profit of Rs 38.9 crore in FY25. Earnings per share stood at negative Rs 0.69 for FY26 against Rs 3.49 in the previous year.

DCX Systems said it continues to operate as a single-segment defence manufacturing business focused on electronic subsystems and cable harnesses.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.