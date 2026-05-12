Dixon Technologies Q4 Profit Falls 36% To ₹298 Crore Despite Revenue Crossing ₹10,500 Crore

Dixon Technologies reported a 36 percent year-on-year decline in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 298 crore. |

Mumbai: Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd reported a 36 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 298 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, even as revenue remained above the Rs 10,500 crore mark. Consolidated total income stood at Rs 10,595 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 10,803 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 10,304 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company closed FY26 with consolidated revenue of Rs 49,586 crore, reflecting strong annual growth despite moderation in quarterly profitability.

Dixon Technologies’ consolidated revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 came in at Rs 10,510.5 crore against Rs 10,671.6 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 10,292.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit before tax fell to Rs 369.8 crore from Rs 411.7 crore sequentially and Rs 576 crore a year earlier, while consolidated PAT dropped to Rs 298 crore from Rs 320.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 464.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, total expenses declined marginally to Rs 10,230.8 crore from Rs 10,399 crore in Q3 FY26, led by lower inventory adjustments and softer finance costs. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 174 crore during the quarter, while depreciation expenses rose to Rs 105 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 9 percent year-on-year to Rs 493 crore, according to the company’s filing, although margins remained under pressure due to cost structures and business transitions.

The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. During the year, Dixon expanded through investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures, including Q Tech India, Dixon IT Devices and Dixtel Infocom.

The company additionally transferred its lighting business undertaking to joint venture entity Lightanium Technologies as part of a strategic restructuring exercise.

For the full year FY26, Dixon Technologies posted consolidated PAT of Rs 1,644 crore, up 33 percent from Rs 1,233 crore in FY25, while total income climbed 28 percent to Rs 49,586 crore. Diluted EPS for FY26 rose to Rs 269.35 from Rs 202.58 in the previous year.

The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected sustained scale-up in electronics manufacturing operations despite softer profitability in the March quarter.

Dixon Technologies reported audited Q4 FY26 results showing strong annual revenue growth but lower quarterly profitability amid business restructuring and operating cost pressures. This report is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This story is based solely on the company’s disclosed Q4 FY26 financial results and regulatory filings, and should not be construed as investment, financial, or trading advice.