Cyient DLM Q4 PAT Jumps Nearly 100% QoQ To ₹22 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹369 Crore; YoY Earnings & Margins Remain Under Pressure

Cyient DLM’s Q4 FY26 results showed strong QoQ recovery, with PAT nearly doubling to ₹22 crore. | Image: Cyient DLM (Representative)

Mumbai: Cyient DLM reported a strong quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) improvement in its financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by better execution and higher revenue. However, the company’s year-on-year (YoY) numbers remained weak, showing pressure on profitability and margins.

The company’s consolidated net profit nearly doubled on a sequential basis. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 99.82% QoQ to ₹22.44 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with ₹11.23 crore in Q3 FY26. This sharp rise reflects improved operational performance during the quarter.

Revenue from operations also showed strong sequential growth. It increased 21.66% QoQ to ₹369.08 crore in Q4 FY26, indicating better demand and execution across segments.

However, when compared with the same period last year, the performance was softer. Net profit declined 27.70% YoY, while revenue dropped 13.77% YoY, pointing to a challenging operating environment over the past year.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at ₹31.68 crore in Q4 FY26. This marked a strong 112.47% increase on a sequential basis, but it was still down 23.97% compared with Q4 FY25.

At the operating level, EBITDA came in at ₹43.1 crore, rising 39.48% QoQ. Despite this improvement, EBITDA was lower by 24.91% YoY. The EBITDA margin improved to 11.7% from 10.2% in the previous quarter, showing better cost control and efficiency. However, it remained below 13.4% recorded in the same quarter last year.

On the business front, the company’s order book remained healthy. It stood at ₹2,416.6 crore at the end of the quarter, rising 2.86% QoQ and 26.78% YoY. This suggests stable demand visibility and future revenue potential.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, operates in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space and provides end-to-end solutions across the product lifecycle.

Following the results, the stock reacted positively. The shares gained 3.52% to close at ₹357.70 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is not a full UFR or investment advice.