Persistent Systems Profit Rises 34% To ₹529 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Climbs To ₹4,056 Crore

Persistent Systems reported a 34 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 529 crore. |

Mumbai: Persistent Systems reported a 34 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 529 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue increasing to Rs 4,056 crore. Compared to Rs 439 crore profit in Q3 and Rs 396 crore in Q4 FY25, the company maintained a steady upward trajectory.

Sequentially, profit grew over 20 percent, reflecting strong operational momentum supported by consistent revenue expansion across quarters.

Strong quarterly performance supported by revenue growth

Persistent Systems posted robust growth in the March quarter, with revenue rising to Rs 4,056 crore from Rs 3,778 crore in Q3 and Rs 3,242 crore a year ago. Net profit also improved sequentially to Rs 529 crore from Rs 439 crore in the previous quarter.

The steady rise in both revenue and earnings indicates sustained demand across key verticals and improved execution during the quarter.

Sequential growth builds with stable cost structure

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased by Rs 277 crore (Rs 4,056 crore – Rs 3,778 crore), translating into a 7.3 percent growth. Profit after tax rose by Rs 89 crore (Rs 529 crore – Rs 439 crore), reflecting a 20.4 percent increase. While total expenses also increased, they remained proportionate to revenue growth, supporting margin expansion.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 674 crore, slightly higher than Rs 654 crore in Q3, indicating stable operating performance.

Earnings growth reflected in EPS expansion

Earnings per share (basic) rose to Rs 33.83 in Q4 from Rs 28.15 in Q3 and Rs 25.64 in the year-ago quarter, highlighting consistent profitability improvement. The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share for FY26, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share, taking the total dividend to Rs 40 per share for the year.

Full-year performance remains strong

For the full year FY26, Persistent Systems reported revenue of Rs 14,748 crore and net profit of Rs 1,865 crore, compared to Rs 11,939 crore revenue and Rs 1,400 crore profit in FY25. This reflects a solid 33 percent increase in annual profit, supported by steady growth across business segments. The company’s overall performance underscores continued momentum heading into the next fiscal year.

Disclaimer: This is a summary of audited financial results and not investment advice.