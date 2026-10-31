Atlanta Electricals Reports Strong Q2: Net Profit Grows 40.4% To ₹78.97 Crore, Revenue Rises

Atlanta Electricals |

Mumbai: Atlanta Electricals Limited on 31 October 2026 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹78.97 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, an increase of 40.4% from ₹56.24 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹390.08 crore. This is a rise of 23.1% compared to ₹316.96 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income from operations for the quarter was ₹393.49 crore, up from ₹318.54 crore year-on-year. Total consolidated expenses also increased to ₹348.95 crore from ₹280.87 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 increased to ₹10.27. In the same quarter last year, the EPS was ₹7.84.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹78.58 crore, an increase from ₹56.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year stood at ₹856.41 crore, compared to ₹632.07 crore in the prior year's first half.

Subsidiary Financials

Atlanta Electricals' direct subsidiaries include Atlanta Transformers Private Limited, AE Components Private Limited, and Atlanta Trafo Limited. All subsidiary companies reported nil total revenues for the half year ended 30 September 2026, with a total net loss after tax of ₹10.03 crore for the same period.

Financial Statement Basis

The unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026 were prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard 34 (Ind AS 34).

Board Review

The Audit Committee reviewed and recommended these financial results on 31 October 2026, with subsequent approval by the Board of Directors on the same date.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.