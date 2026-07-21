Atlanta Electricals Q1 FY27 Profit Rises 50% To ₹46.84 Crore, Revenue Jumps 48%

Mumbai: Atlanta Electricals Limited reported a 50.4 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 46.84 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations rose 48.0 percent to Rs 466.33 crore.

The company also recorded strong operating performance with EBITDA growing 58.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 77.10 crore and EBITDA margin expanding by 105 basis points to 16.5 percent, supported by higher capacity utilisation and healthy execution across domestic orders.

Opening Performance Summary

The transformer manufacturer reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 466.33 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 315.11 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit after tax increased to Rs 46.84 crore from Rs 31.14 crore a year earlier.

According to the company, the growth was driven by healthy execution, higher capacity utilisation and sustained demand from the transmission and distribution and renewable energy sectors.

Operating Performance

EBITDA rose to Rs 77.10 crore from Rs 48.78 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while EBITDA margin improved to 16.5 percent from 15.5 percent. PAT margin also edged up to 10.0 percent from 9.9 percent in Q1 FY26.

The company attributed the improvement to better operating leverage, stronger execution and a favourable product mix. The press release also provides sequential comparison figures in its financial highlights table.

Business Momentum

Atlanta Electricals said its order book stood at Rs 3,116.63 crore as of June 30, 2026, reflecting 25.0 percent sequential growth, while order inflows during the quarter were Rs 972.42 crore.

During the quarter, the company secured a Rs 291.68 crore order from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd. (RRVPNL) for the supply of multiple power transformers, strengthening its execution pipeline.

The company said more than 55 percent of its order book now comprises transformers rated at 220 kV and above, while 400 kV transformers and reactors account for nearly Rs 275 crore.

It also stated that manufacturing expansion initiatives, including development of 400 kV and 765 kV transformers and commissioning of an inverter duty transformer facility, remain on track to support future growth opportunities across power infrastructure, renewable energy, battery energy storage systems, data centres and exports.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited consolidated financial results and accompanying press release. It does not constitute investment advice.