Atlanta Electricals Secures ₹190 Crore RVPN Order For Transformers Supply

Atlanta Electricals Limited has secured an order worth Rupees 190.00 crores from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN) on May 2, 2026. |

Anand: A fresh order win is giving Atlanta Electricals a strong push in the domestic transmission market, as state utilities continue investing in grid upgrades and infrastructure expansion.

Order Win Boosts Scale

Atlanta Electricals has landed a major contract valued at Rs 190.00 crores from RVPN, marking a significant addition to its order book. The deal involves supplying 53 high-capacity power transformers, a key component in electricity transmission networks. This order strengthens the company’s revenue visibility while reinforcing its role as a supplier to state-run utilities. The scale of the contract highlights growing demand for grid infrastructure upgrades across India.

Read Also Over 9.16 Lakh Consumers Benefit Under Power Bill Settlement Scheme In Indore

Detailed Supply Scope

The contract goes beyond transformer delivery, including 53 Nitrogen Injection Fire Prevention and Extinguishing Systems. These systems are designed to enhance operational safety and reliability of transformers in high-load environments. The inclusion of both equipment and safety systems reflects a comprehensive project scope, aligning with modern utility requirements. The order will be executed according to RVPN’s technical and commercial specifications, ensuring compliance with stringent performance standards.

Execution Drives Confidence

Chairman and Managing Director Niral Patel indicated that the order reflects continued trust from a long-standing customer. He suggested that the deal underlines the company’s execution strength and ability to handle complex transmission projects. Management expects the project to improve capacity utilisation across manufacturing facilities while deepening engagement with government utilities. This confidence stems from Atlanta Electricals’ established track record in delivering large-scale transformer solutions.

Read Also Power Demand In Indore Surges To 36 Crore Units In April Amid Severe Heatwave

Strategic Growth Outlook

The rate contract spans two years, with provisions for extension depending on project needs. This gives Atlanta Electricals a steady pipeline of work and strengthens its foothold in the transmission segment. The order aligns with broader industry trends focused on grid modernisation and capacity expansion. It also positions the company to capitalise on future infrastructure investments by state electricity boards.

Atlanta Electricals continues to build momentum through such wins, reinforcing its presence in India’s evolving power transmission ecosystem while maintaining a steady execution pipeline.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s official filing and press release dated May 2, 2026. It does not constitute investment advice or an independent verification of the company’s claims.