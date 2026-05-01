Power Demand In Indore Surges To 36 Crore Units In April Amid Severe Heatwave |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With temperatures soaring between 39°C and 43°C for several days in April, electricity demand in Indore rose sharply. The city recorded a total power distribution of over 36 crore units during the month, reflecting the impact of intense summer conditions.

According to officials, peak electricity demand exceeded 630 megawatts (MW) on multiple days, and in the last two days of April, it remained above 625 MW. On average, daily consumption exceeded 1.20 crore units, with the highest usage recorded on April 29 at approximately 1.40 crore units.

The power company maintains supply across the city through 138 33/11 kV substations, ensuring uninterrupted distribution. Electricity consumption remained high even during late-night hours, driven by the continuous use of fans, coolers, refrigerators and air conditioners. Around midnight, demand consistently crossed 600 MW.

To manage the increased load and maintain grid stability, power companies took precautionary measures. Workers water earthing systems multiple times a day to maintain adequate moisture levels, while officials installed coolers near several grid stations to prevent overheating.

Officials stated that despite the challenging conditions, the power supply system remained stable and efficient throughout the month.