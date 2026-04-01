Indore News: City Sees Sharp Rise In Power Demand; 32 Crore Units Consumed In March | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As temperatures rise, Indore is witnessing a steady surge in electricity demand.

Over the past two days, the city’s power demand has exceeded 525MW, with Monday recording a peak of 538MW. High consumption levels continued on Tuesday.

In March, power demand rose by 10% compared to February, with total consumption reaching about 32 crore units.

On 21 of the 31 days in March, daily consumption exceeded one crore units.

The last two days of the month saw the highest spikes, with consumption crossing 1.15 crore units per day, while the lowest consumption, between 70 lakh and 80 lakh units, was recorded during Holi and Rangpanchmi.

Discom prepares for hotter summer

With April and May expected to be hotter, power demand is likely to rise further. In anticipation, West Discom Managing Director Anoop Kumar Singh has directed teams to fast-track maintenance and capacity expansion work.

The city currently supplies power to over 8,00,000 consumers through 138 grids and more than 550 feeders.