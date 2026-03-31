Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Joins Mahaveer Jayanti Procession At Rajwada; Several Leaders Extend Greetings On Social Media-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor of Indore, Pushyamitra Bhargav attended a procession organised on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti at Rajwada on Tuesday.

Sharing the update on X, Bhargava said the procession was filled with devotion and enthusiasm.

He said the teachings of Mahavira—non-violence, truth and compassion—continue to inspire people.

He added that such events encourage people to follow these principles in their daily lives and help build a peaceful and caring society.

Watch the pictures below :

महावीर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर आयोजित यात्रा में सम्मिलित हुआ।



अहिंसा, सत्य और करुणा के संदेश के साथ श्रद्धा और उत्साह से भरा यह आयोजन हम सभी को जीवन में उनके सिद्धांतों को अपनाने की प्रेरणा देता है। pic.twitter.com/K85PIBE4Ma — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) March 31, 2026

He wished people on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti through another post on X.

In his message, he said that the teachings of Mahaveera, especially the path of non-violence, truth and simplicity, give an important message to humanity.

महावीर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



अहिंसा, अपरिग्रह और सत्य का उनका मार्ग मानवता के लिए शाश्वत संदेश है, जो हमें संयम, करुणा और आत्मचिंतन की ओर प्रेरित करता है।



आइए, उनके सिद्धांतों को जीवन में अपनाकर एक शांत, समरस और संवेदनशील समाज के निर्माण का संकल्प लें।

जय… pic.twitter.com/QoQQuKKvpr — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) March 31, 2026

Bhargava also called on people to follow these principles in daily life and work towards building a peaceful and caring society.

He ended his message by greeting people with “Jai Jinendra,” a traditional Jain greeting used during the festival.

CM Yadav Extends Greetings

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti through a post on X.

In his message, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Mahavira and said his teachings continue to inspire society.

He highlighted the principles of truth, non-violence, non-possession, non-stealing and celibacy, saying these values guide people towards public welfare.

Yadav also offered his respectful tributes to Lord Mahavir and wished happiness and peace to everyone on the occasion.

Vijayvargiya extends greetings

Kailash Vijayvargiya extended greetings to people on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti through a video message shared on X.

In the video, Vijayvargiya spoke about the life and teachings of Mahaveera. He said Lord Mahaveer left a life of luxury and became a monk in search of truth.

He also said that in today’s world, where violence is increasing in many places, people across the globe should take inspiration from the message of non-violence given by Lord Mahavir.

महावीर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।

भगवान महावीर स्वामी के आदर्श—अहिंसा, सत्य, अपरिग्रह और करुणा—हम सभी के जीवन में शांति, सद्भाव और नैतिकता का प्रकाश फैलाएँ।

आइए, इस पवित्र दिन पर हम उनके बताए मार्ग पर चलने का संकल्प लें और समाज में प्रेम, सहिष्णुता एवं… pic.twitter.com/MQ2dIvOFga — Gopal Bhargava (@bhargav_gopal) March 30, 2026

Many other leaders have taken X to extend greetings of Mahaveer Jayanti.