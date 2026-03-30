MP News: List Of Political Appointments Finalised, CM Mohan Yadav Take It To Delhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait in the BJP for political appointments in corporations, boards, authorities, and commissions is about to end.

The list containing the names of those who are likely to get political appointments was finalised at a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, and the party's state unit president, Hemant Khandel, at the CM's residence on Monday.

Yadav may go to Delhi with the list on Tuesday. The list will be issued after the central leadership approves it. Political appointments may be made in the first week of April.

Earlier, the central leadership returned a list containing the names for political appointments, asking the state party unit to include some more names in it.

Afterwards, the party included the names of some leaders. According to sources, the new list contains the names of over 60 leaders for appointments. The places, where disputes are going on, may be left for now.

Together with the alderman, the chief minister has also begun the process for political appointments.

The RSS and BJP want to make the political appointments because over two and a half years have passed since the new government took over. But the political appointments are yet to be made.

Meet over Narmada held in Good Governance Institute

A senior functionary of the RSS, Suresh Soni, held a meeting to review the work of the government on the Narmada River at the Good Governance Institute on Monday. Besides Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, RSS functionaries Deepak Vishupte and regional Pracharak Swapnil Kulkarni were present at the meeting.

Among the Prant Pracharaks were Rajmohan and Vimal Gupta, and Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel participated in the discussion.

In the meeting, the Urban Development Department and Rural Development Department made a presentation of the work underway on the banks of the Narmada.

Soni said efforts needed to check pollution in the Narmada without any delay.

After the passing away of the former central minister Anil Dave, Soni is monitoring the Narmada-related work.