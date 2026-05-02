Over 9.16 Lakh Consumers Benefit Under Power Bill Settlement Scheme In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has urged electricity consumers with pending bills older than three months to take advantage of the Samadhan Yojana, which remains effective until May 15. The scheme offers consumers relief of up to 90% on surcharge amounts for overdue electricity bills.

Under the scheme, consumers making one-time payment of old dues are eligible for a surcharge waiver ranging from 70% to 90%. Those opting for instalment-based payment can avail a rebate of 50% to 60% by depositing the first instalment immediately.

According to the electricity distribution company, around 9.16 lakh consumers across all districts under its jurisdiction have benefited from the scheme so far. Consumers have collectively received surcharge relief worth more than Rs40 crore, while the company has recovered over Rs299 crore in revenue.

Indore district recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, with nearly one lakh consumers availing the scheme and receiving concessions worth around Rs6.10 crore. Khargone ranked second with 96,000 consumers benefiting from the initiative, followed by Ujjain with 95,000 consumers and Ratlam with 82,000 beneficiaries.

Read Also Last Opportunity To Avail 90% Surcharge Waiver On Pending Power Bills Till May 15

Officials said that in other districts of the company s operational area, between 29,000 and 73,000 consumers have also received surcharge waivers.

Meanwhile, the power company also announced that concessions would be offered on electricity-related cases involving disputes up to Rs10 lakh during Lok Adalat proceedings.