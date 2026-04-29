Last Opportunity To Avail 90% Surcharge Waiver On Pending Power Bills Till May 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has urged electricity consumers with pending bills older than three months to take advantage of its ongoing Samadhan Yojana before the May 15 deadline.

Under the scheme, consumers can receive up to 90% waiver on surcharge amounts by clearing their outstanding dues.

According to the West Discom, consumers opting for one-time settlement of old pending bills can avail a surcharge waiver ranging from 70% to 90%. Those choosing the instalment payment option can receive a concession of 50% to 60% on the surcharge by depositing the first instalment immediately.

The scheme has received a strong response across the company’s operational areas. So far, around 9.14 lakh consumers from various districts have benefited from the initiative, collectively receiving nearly Rs 40 crore in surcharge relief. The campaign has also helped the electricity company generate about Rs 299 crore in revenue.

Indore district recorded the highest number of beneficiaries under the scheme, with more than one lakh consumers availing the surcharge waiver. Khargone district ranked second with around 95,800 beneficiaries, followed by Ujjain with 94,700 consumers and Ratlam with 82,300 consumers benefiting from the initiative.

Officials stated that in other districts as well, between 26,500 and 73,000 consumers have received surcharge waivers under the Samadhan Yojana. The power distribution company has appealed to consumers to make use of this final opportunity before the deadline to clear pending electricity dues and avoid further financial burden.