Indore News: Power Bill Relief Scheme End On March 31; Consumers Can Get Up To 90% Surcharge Waiver | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has urged consumers to avail benefits of its ongoing Samadhan Yojana before the March 31 deadline. The scheme offers significant relief on pending electricity bills that are over three months old, with surcharge waivers of up to 90%.

Under the scheme, consumers opting for a one-time payment of outstanding dues can receive a surcharge rebate ranging from 70% to 90%. Those choosing the instalment option can avail a 50% to 60% surcharge waiver by paying the first instalment immediately.

So far, more than 8.78 lakh consumers across the company’s service area have benefited from the scheme, receiving total relief worth approximately Rs37.57 crore. The initiative has also helped the power company recover around Rs264 crore in revenue.

Indore district has recorded the highest participation, with over 96,000 consumers availing the scheme. It is followed by Khargone with around 92,000 beneficiaries, Ujjain with 91,500, and Ratlam with 78,200 consumers benefiting from the waiver.

Officials said that in other districts too, between 26,000 and 66,000 consumers have taken advantage of the scheme. With the deadline fast approaching, authorities have appealed to eligible consumers to clear their dues and make the most of the limited-time relief opportunity.

Up to 90% Surcharge Waiver

Consumers opting for a one-time payment of outstanding dues can get a surcharge rebate of 70% to 90%.

Those choosing the instalment option can avail a 50% to 60% surcharge waiver.

To access the instalment benefit, the first instalment must be paid immediately.