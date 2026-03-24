 Indore News: Power Consumers In Malwa-Nimar Get ₹35.20 Crore Relief Under Samadhan Scheme
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Indore News: Power Consumers In Malwa-Nimar Get ₹35.20 Crore Relief Under Samadhan Scheme

Over 8.36 lakh electricity consumers in Malwa-Nimar received Rs 35.20 crore relief on pending bills through the Samadhan Scheme. The program, run by MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, offers 70–90% surcharge waiver for one-time payments and 50–60% for instalments. The initiative has generated around Rs 250 crore revenue. Consumers can avail benefits at 435 centres or online.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
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Indore News: Power Consumers In Malwa-Nimar Get ₹35.20 Crore Relief Under Samadhan Scheme | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 8.36 lakh electricity consumers in the Malwa-Nimar region have benefited from the state government’s Samadhan Scheme, receiving a total relief of Rs 35.20 crore on pending electricity dues.

The scheme, implemented by the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, offers significant concessions on surcharge amounts for consumers with electricity bills pending for more than three months. Consumers opting for one-time payment are eligible for a surcharge waiver of 70% to 90%, while those choosing installment options receive a 50% to 60% waiver.

So far, the initiative has generated around ₹250 crore in revenue for the power distribution company. Officials have urged consumers to take advantage of the scheme before its deadline on March 31.

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Among districts, Indore recorded the highest participation, with nearly 95,000 consumers availing the benefits. Khargone followed with 88,400 beneficiaries, while Ujjain (87,200), Ratlam (75,700), Dhar (69,000), and Mandsaur (60,100) also saw significant participation. Other districts reported beneficiary numbers ranging between 23,000 and 55,000.

Consumers can avail the scheme by visiting any of the company’s 435 zonal and distribution centers or through the official portal.

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