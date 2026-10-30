Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Climbs Over 10% To ₹97.54 Crore, Revenue Up YoY

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries |

Mumbai: Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd announced on 30 October 2026, a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹97.54 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a 10.17 per cent increase from ₹88.54 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,046.68 crore, up from ₹1,755.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total consolidated income also rose to ₹2,066.02 crore, compared to ₹1,759.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Expense Management

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹1,928.27 crore. This is an increase from ₹1,639.87 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to ₹5.91 from ₹5.38 in the year-ago period. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹5.90, compared to ₹5.35 previously.

Six-Month Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, consolidated net profit stood at ₹179.88 crore, a decline from ₹326.50 crore in the prior year period. Consolidated revenue from operations for the six months increased to ₹3,818.19 crore, compared to ₹3,453.39 crore in the same period last year.

Board Approval

The financial results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 30 October 2026. The statutory auditor, M/s. P G Bhagwat LLP, conducted a limited review of these unaudited financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.