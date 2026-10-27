Kirloskar Brothers Reports 11.57% Rise In Q2 Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue Surges 24.23%

Kirloskar Brothers |

Mumbai: Kirloskar Brothers Limited on Tuesday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹75.2 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking an 11.57% rise from ₹67.4 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹1,276.7 crore, up 24.23% from ₹1,027.7 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter reached ₹1,295.6 crore, compared to ₹1,042.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹1,191.1 crore from ₹949.7 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. This represents a 25.42% increase year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share stood at ₹9.28 for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, an increase from ₹8.94 in the same period last year.

Half-Year Financials

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the consolidated net profit was ₹141.9 crore, a 2.90% increase from ₹137.9 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations for the half-year rose to ₹2,381.6 crore, up from ₹2,006.7 crore in the corresponding half-year period.

Exceptional Items

In the previous financial year (FY2025-26), the company recognised exceptional items of ₹38.9 crore, which included a reversal of provision due to sales tax settlement and an impact from labour code changes, as per company disclosures.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.