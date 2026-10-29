Ambuja Cements Q2 Profit Plunges 90% To ₹236 Crore, Revenue Remains Flat At ₹9,166 Crore

Ambuja Cements' Q2 FY27 consolidated profit fell 90 percent to Rs 236 crore. |

Mumbai: Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements Limited on Thursday reported a sharp 90 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 236 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 2,336 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations remained largely flat at Rs 9,166 crore, against Rs 9,130 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the company's unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges.

Profit Declines

The cement manufacturer's total income declined to Rs 9,255 crore during Q2 FY27 from Rs 9,432 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses increased 6.6 percent to Rs 8,877 crore from Rs 8,330 crore, putting pressure on profitability.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell to Rs 383 crore from Rs 1,106 crore, while profit before tax declined to Rs 298 crore from Rs 883 crore.

The company reported exceptional expenses of Rs 85 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 223 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Tax Impact

The sharp year-on-year decline in reported profit was also influenced by a high comparison base.

In Q2 FY26, Ambuja Cements had recognised substantial tax credits, including reversals of provisions relating to earlier periods.

The company had reported a net tax credit of Rs 1,453 crore in the year-earlier quarter, compared with a tax expense of Rs 62 crore in Q2 FY27.

Consequently, the fall in reported profit was significantly influenced by the absence of the previous year's tax benefit.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit declined 64.2 percent from Rs 660 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations fell 3.3 percent from Rs 9,474 crore, while total expenses increased marginally from Rs 8,802 crore.

Basic earnings per share declined to Rs 0.78 from Rs 7.19 a year earlier.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Ambuja Cements reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 18,640 crore, compared with Rs 19,374 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated net profit declined to Rs 896 crore from Rs 3,377 crore, while profit before tax fell to Rs 1,146 crore from Rs 2,310 crore.

Separately, the company's board approved the proposed acquisition of a 26 percent equity stake in SWE Renewables Limited for approximately Rs 33.75 crore to support captive wind power procurement.

The statutory auditors issued an unmodified limited review conclusion, while drawing attention to pending competition-related litigation.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.