Maharashtra's Power Utility Mahavitaran Wins National Award For Energy Transition, Focuses On Cheaper Power |

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has been honoured with a national award by the SKOCH Group in New Delhi for its performance in energy transition, which the state government says is steering Maharashtra towards affordable and sustainable electricity. The award was received by Executive Director Bhujang Khandare and Executive Engineer Rohit Jogdand.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state has undertaken a major push towards renewable energy, aiming to significantly reduce electricity costs across consumer categories. A Resource Adequacy Plan prepared by Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Abha Shukla outlines the roadmap to meet rising power demand as Maharashtra targets a one-trillion-dollar economy.

As per the plan, an additional 45,000 MW of power capacity will be added by 2030, including 39,500 MW of green energy, increasing the renewable energy share from 13% to 52%. The initiative is expected to attract investments worth Rs 3.3 lakh crore and generate around 7 lakh jobs. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a reduction in electricity tariffs across all categories by 2029–30, aided by projected savings of Rs 82,000 crore in power procurement over the next five years.

Mahavitaran Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra has accelerated implementation of the plan, with the utility signing long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 72,918 MW capacity, including 65% from renewable sources. This is expected to yield annual savings of Rs 10,000 crore and reduce cross-subsidy burden by Rs 13,500 crore, making electricity cheaper particularly for industrial and commercial users.

In the solar energy segment, Mahavitaran has launched the 16,000 MW decentralised ‘Mukhyamantri Saur Krishivahini Yojana 2.0’ to ensure daytime power supply to farmers and reduce subsidy burden. Under this and the ‘Magel Tyala Saur Krishipump’ scheme, a total of 20.36 lakh farmers are now receiving daytime electricity.

Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 1,904 MW have been installed for over 5.02 lakh residential consumers in the state, bringing their monthly electricity bills close to zero.

Officials said the energy transition initiatives are aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability while easing the financial burden on consumers, with further implementation underway.

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