Navi Mumbai: Restaurant Row Brings Late-Night Operations Under Scrutiny After ₹41,697 Bill Sparks Altercation

Navi Mumbai: ‘Tales of Tavern’ Row Brings Late-Night Operations Under Scanner After ₹41,697 Bill Sparks Altercation | Raj Maji X Account

Navi Mumbai: Late-night operations of restaurants and pubs have once again come under scrutiny after an incident at a Navi Mumbai-based establishment triggered an altercation in the early hours of March 26. The controversy surfaced after a customer was allegedly billed ₹41,697 at around 2.21 am at ‘Tales of Tavern’, raising questions over after-hours functioning and regulatory enforcement

ℕ𝔸𝕍𝕀 𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | नवी मुंबईतील सीबीडी बेलापूर, सेक्टर 15 येथे असलेल्या 'TALES OF TAVEREN' या रेस्टॉरंटने परवानगी दिलेल्या वेळेपेक्षा जास्त वेळ कामकाज केले आणि एका ग्राहकाशी वाद घातला, असे वृत्त समोर आले आहे. नवी मुंबई पोलीस आयुक्तालयाच्या अखत्यारीत घडलेल्या या घटनेत, एका… pic.twitter.com/1AOxrrKX00 — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) March 30, 2026

According to details shared by X user ‘Raj Maji’, the incident occurred at a restaurant called ‘Tales of Tavern’ located in CBD Belapur, Sector 15, Navi Mumbai. A customer was billed Rs. 41,697 for their meal. The customer raised concerns about the huge bill, which led to an altercation between the bouncer and him.

The timing of the billing has particularly raised eyebrows, as it suggests that the establishment may have been operating beyond permissible hours. According the photo posted, the bill was prepared at 2.21 am.

Officials from the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate have taken note of the incident and are currently looking into the matter. Necessary checks are being conducted to ascertain whether the establishment had valid permissions to remain operational at that hour and if any violations of licensing norms occurred.

The visuals circulating online have further intensified public debate, with many questioning how such establishments continue to function late into the night despite regulatory frameworks in place. The presence of bouncers and the reported altercation have also raised concerns regarding safety and crowd management during late hours.

This incident has once again brought focus on the broader issue of after-hours compliance and enforcement. Authorities are expected to examine not only the specific complaint but also whether stricter monitoring mechanisms are required to prevent similar situations in the future.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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