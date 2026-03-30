 Mumbai Accident: Fortuner Crashes Near Infinity Mall In Malad; Tyre Issue Suspected - VIDEO
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Mumbai Accident: Fortuner Crashes Near Infinity Mall In Malad; Tyre Issue Suspected - VIDEO

A Toyota Fortuner overturned on Malad Link Road outside Infinity Mall, Mumbai, after its tyre reportedly got damaged mid-drive. Visuals showed the SUV crushed with shattered glass, indicating a severe crash. The driver lost control following the tyre failure. There is no official update yet on the driver’s condition or possible injuries.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
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Mumbai Accident: Fortuner Crashes Near Infinity Mall In Malad; Tyre Issue Suspected - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A Toyota Fortuner car met with an accident on the Malad Link Road in front of Infinity Mall. Visuals shared online showed the car crushed, toppled, and with shattered glass, highlighting the severity of the crash.

According to the reports, the tyre of the car reportedly got damaged while the vehicle was in motion. The unexpected tyre damage made it difficult for the driver to maintain control, leading to the crash. Currently, there is no update on the driver's condition.

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In another accident, on March 16, a 28-year-old man was killed in an accident in Dahisar East after a dumper truck hit his motorcycle, causing him to fall under the vehicle’s rear wheel. He died during treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West on Monday. The Dahisar Police arrested the dumper driver, identified as Akhabar Pathan, 43, a resident of Thane. The victim, Sameer Aslam Shaikh, 28, a resident of Andheri West, worked as a delivery person. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

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