Mumbai Accident: Fortuner Crashes Near Infinity Mall In Malad; Tyre Issue Suspected - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A Toyota Fortuner car met with an accident on the Malad Link Road in front of Infinity Mall. Visuals shared online showed the car crushed, toppled, and with shattered glass, highlighting the severity of the crash.

According to the reports, the tyre of the car reportedly got damaged while the vehicle was in motion. The unexpected tyre damage made it difficult for the driver to maintain control, leading to the crash. Currently, there is no update on the driver's condition.

Just a few days back, a Toyota Innova Crysta tourist vehicle reportedly went out of control and met with an accident in Mumbai's Juhu area. Visuals shared on social media showed the car, bearing a yellow number plate, mounted on the road divider.

In another accident, on March 16, a 28-year-old man was killed in an accident in Dahisar East after a dumper truck hit his motorcycle, causing him to fall under the vehicle’s rear wheel. He died during treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West on Monday. The Dahisar Police arrested the dumper driver, identified as Akhabar Pathan, 43, a resident of Thane. The victim, Sameer Aslam Shaikh, 28, a resident of Andheri West, worked as a delivery person. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

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