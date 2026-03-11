Thane Car Crash: Tata Sierra Car Plunges Into 20-Foot Construction Pit After Hitting Parked Vehicles; Three Injured

Thane Tragedy: Tata Sierra Car Plunges Into 20-Foot Construction Pit After Hitting Parked Vehicles; Three Injured | hellothanekars instagram handle

Thane: Three people were injured after a Tata Sierra SUV on a test drive lost control, rammed into three parked vehicles and plunged into a nearly 20-foot-deep pit at an under-construction site in Panchpakhadi, Thane (West) on Tuesday evening.

A video of the incident, shared on Instagram by the handle ‘hellothankar’, shows the badly damaged vehicle lying overturned inside the deep ditch of an under construction building site. Several locals can be seen gathered around the site, looking at the vehicle as the aftermath of the crash unfolds.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the SUV had been taken out for a test drive from Heritage Motors, a Tata Motors showroom located nearby. During the drive, the vehicle allegedly went out of control while being driven at speed.

The driver was identified as Priya Kumari (36), a resident of Adharwadi in Kalyan. She was accompanied by two employees from the showroom, Mithilesh Paswan (48) and Chetan Deshmukh (30), who were present in the vehicle during the test drive.

The vehicle first rammed into three stationary vehicles parked along the roadside, including an auto rickshaw and two two-wheelers, before crashing through the barricade around a construction site. The SUV then plunged into the deep excavation pit, which had been dug for the construction of a residential building.

All three occupants of the car sustained injuries in the accident. They were rescued with the help of local residents and personnel from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, who rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash.

Yasin Tadvi, head of the disaster management cell, said that the airbags deployed during the crash helped prevent more serious injuries.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, which first rammed into a parked auto rickshaw and two two-wheelers on the roadside before plunging into the 20-feet deep pit, dug for constructing a residential building. Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the three occupants trapped inside the car before emergency teams arrived. Fortunately, the airbags deployed during the crash saved the occupants. Two of them sustained only minor injuries, and one was admitted for treatment to Kaushalya Hospital, nearby.” Tadvi told HT.

Read Also Thane Sessions Court Allows 2017 ISIS Case Accused Aadil Dolare To Travel Abroad For Umrah With...

Priya Kumari suffered injuries to her head and waist and was admitted to Kaushalya Hospital for treatment. Mithilesh Paswan sustained minor injuries, while Chetan Deshmukh reportedly suffered a leg injury.

Authorities are likely to investigate the exact circumstances leading to the accident. The incident has also drawn attention to safety concerns around construction sites located close to busy roads.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/