Thane Sessions Court Allows 2017 ISIS Case Accused Aadil Dolare To Travel Abroad For Umrah With Conditions

Thane, March 10: The Thane Sessions Court has for the third time permitted Aadil Dolare, an accused arrested in 2017 for alleged links with the Islamic State (ISIS), to travel abroad to perform the Umrah pilgrimage with his family.

Court notes past compliance with travel permissions

In his application for travel, Dolare stated that his passport had been renewed on March 17, 2023, following a court order dated February 5, 2023.

He also informed the court that he had previously travelled abroad twice with court permission and returned in compliance with the undertakings given. The court also noted that he has been regularly attending trial proceedings.

Additional Sessions Judge V. L. Bhosale allowed the application filed by Dolare, noting his consistent compliance with earlier court directions when granted permission to travel abroad.

“While this court is mindful of the serious concerns raised by the investigating officer regarding national security implications, the consistent track record of compliance by the applicant cannot be ignored. The principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and the fact that the applicant is on bail must also be considered,” the court’s order copy maintained.

Court imposes strict travel conditions

The court permitted Dolare to travel from March 22, 2026, to April 22, 2026, but imposed several stringent conditions to ensure that he does not engage in any unlawful activity during the trip.

As part of the pre-departure requirements, Dolare must furnish an enhanced cash security of Rs 1 lakh, submit his complete travel itinerary along with hotel bookings and details of business meetings, and provide the names and contact details of all persons he intends to meet.

He must also file an affidavit stating that he will not contact anyone connected with the case and report to the investigating officer (IO) 48 hours before departure with all travel documents.

The court restricted his travel only to Saudi Arabia (Makkah and Madina) and directed that he must not deviate from the declared itinerary or travel to any other country without prior court permission.

Monitoring and reporting requirements

For monitoring purposes, the accused has been directed to make daily WhatsApp video call check-ins with the investigating officer at a designated time. Upon returning, he must submit copies of entry and exit immigration stamps and report to the IO within 24 hours, along with a detailed report of his activities abroad.

Dolare has also been directed to file an undertaking stating that the trial will continue in his absence through his advocate, and that any violation of the conditions will result in immediate cancellation of his bail and forfeiture of the security amount. The prosecution has also been given liberty to seek cancellation of bail if any adverse material surfaces.

Background of the case

Dolare was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2017 for offences punishable under Sections 7, 14 and 14C of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. He was later immediately released on bail.

According to the prosecution, Dolare, a fruit seller from Kalyan, was suspected to be the main person involved in allegedly brainwashing local youths. Investigators claimed he had connections with ISIS and was in contact with Afghan nationals Rehman Dawlati and Ahmed Ratib, who were allegedly involved in recruiting Indian youths for terrorist activities.

An FIR in the matter was registered at the Bazarpeth Police Station in Kalyan against Dolare, the Afghan nationals and a hotel manager, Govind Thappa, who allegedly allowed the foreigners to check into the hotel without informing the police as required.

