BMC plans improved lighting, security and maintenance along its Tansa Pipeline cycle track network | FIle Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: Defunct streetlights, security concerns and the threat of fresh encroachments have put the BMC’s 18.6-km Tansa Pipeline cycle track network under scrutiny.

With several stretches reportedly plunged into darkness and concerns over anti-social activities mounting, the civic body is planning to deploy security guards and strengthen the maintenance of streetlights along the route.

The proposal includes annual electrical maintenance and repairs of streetlights to improve safety and protect the infrastructure. The BMC has also been pursuing the police department for regular patrolling along the cycle tracks.

Cycle Tracks Developed Under Haritwari Jaltiri Project

The cycle track network was developed under the BMC’s ‘Haritwari Jaltiri’ project after the civic body cleared encroachments within 10 metres on either side of major water pipelines, following Bombay High Court directions.

The reclaimed land was developed into cycle tracks, gardens, footpaths and service roads by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department. The completed stretches include Mulund-Sahar (9.5 km), Powai-Sakinaka (3 km), Mulund B.R.-MCC Chowky (1.1 km) and the Ghatkopar-Shiv stretch under Phase 2A.

The initiative was aimed at converting encroached pipeline corridors into accessible green spaces and recreational facilities for residents.

However, maintaining these stretches has emerged as a major challenge. The BMC initially explored private participation in cycle track maintenance by inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI), but received no response. Repeated complaints about poor upkeep were subsequently raised by MLAs, the Mayor, corporators and local residents.

Following these complaints, the maintenance proposal was resubmitted and approved by the Standing Committee. Regular cleaning of the cycle tracks through a contractor has been underway since May 18, 2026.

Security Concerns Over Non-Functional Streetlights

Highlighting the security concerns, the proposal submitted by the civic administration to the committee stated that local corporators had repeatedly complained about several non-functional streetlights along the cycle tracks.

The resulting darkness has reportedly led to anti-social activities. The administration has written to the police department seeking regular patrolling and is also following up with the Chief Security Officer for the deployment of security guards.

BMC Proposes Rs 1.33 Crore Maintenance Contract

Meanwhile, three bidders participated in the latest maintenance tender, with the lowest bidder, M/s D.B. Infratech, quoting 33 per cent below the BMC’s estimated cost of Rs 1.69 crore. The civic administration has proposed awarding the 12-month contract to the firm for Rs 1.33 crore, inclusive of all taxes.

The BMC has stressed the need to protect the newly developed infrastructure from damage, fresh encroachments and anti-social activities. “Regular maintenance and security arrangements are expected to reduce recurring expenditure on eviction drives and rehabilitation of future project-affected persons,” a senior civic official said.

Also Watch:

Sion-Mulund Track Conceptualised In 2017

The Sion-Mulund cycling track, a flagship project associated with Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, was conceptualised in 2017 after more than 16,000 encroachments along the Tansa pipeline were cleared following a court order.

Built by the BMC in 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, the track runs through Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar and Saki Naka before reaching Mulund.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/