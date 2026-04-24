Mumbai: BMC’s ₹7 Crore Tansa Pipeline Cycle Track Maintenance Plan Put On Hold After Opposition

BMC halts ₹7 crore cycle track maintenance plan amid corporators’ objections | FIle Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 23: The BMC’s proposal to spend Rs 7 crore on the maintenance of the cycling track along the Tansa pipeline has been put on hold after corporators across party lines raised objections in the BMC’s Standing Committee on Wednesday.

Corporators question spending priorities

While opposing the BMC administration’s proposal, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepmala Bade pointed out that no garden or road has been developed in the area, questioning the rationale behind spending crores of rupees on the maintenance of a cycling track.

BJP corporator Rakhi Jadhav highlighted that around 15 years ago, slums surrounding the Tansa water pipeline were demolished in the interest of protecting the pipeline. Since then, the land has remained vacant.

She questioned that if no beautification or development work was intended for the site, why residents were evicted from their homes and left homeless and displaced.

Demand for inspection and review

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi demanded that the Standing Committee conduct an on-site inspection of the area and keep the proposal on hold until then, rather than approving it hastily.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda alleged that although the BMC demolished houses near the pipeline citing safety concerns, it has yet to provide alternative housing to the affected residents, effectively leaving them homeless.

She further pointed out that encroachments have resurfaced along the pipeline and called for a comprehensive review before any decision is taken on the proposal. MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar also opposed the proposal, questioning the very need for a cycle track if it is not being used effectively.

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Background of the cycling track project

A flagship project of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the 39-km cycling track from Sion to Mulund originated in 2017 after over 16,000 encroachments were cleared along the Tansa pipeline following a Bombay High Court order.

Built in 2020 at a cost of Rs 500 crore by the BMC, the track runs through Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, and Saki Naka to Mulund. Today, much of the track lies unused and in disrepair, while maintenance costs run into crores annually. The stretch has also become prone to encroachments, illegal activities, and garbage dumping, raising concerns over public spending and planning.

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