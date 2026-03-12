BMC Standing Refers Back ₹5,396 Gargai Dam Proposal To Administration, Members Demand Detailed Presentation

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The long-awaited Gargai Dam project of the BMC, has once again gone under scrutiny, leading to its delay. The civic administration on Wednesday presented the Rs 5,396 crore proposal to construct the dam to the standing committee for a final approval, however, the proposal was referred back by the committee, asking for a detailed presentation, explanation on escalated cost, selection of the contractor and other factors.

The FPJ had reported on Wednesday that the standing committee is expected to refer back the proposal to the administration over cost escalation.

The members, including that of ruling BJP-Shinde Sena and opposition stressed to the civic administration as why the project has faced severe delays and cost escalation as it was announced in 2013 and approved in 2020 at the estimated cost of Rs 3105 crore. At the time the Congress corporator Tulip Miranda highlighted the fact that the Gargai Dam provide 440 MLD water to Mumbai, which is still short of city's total daily water requirement; BJP corporator Rajashree Shirwadkar demanded detailed plan on relocation of six villages which will be affected by the project, total number of residents/families to be rehabilitated, and transplantation of 3.10 lakh trees which will be impacted.

Chairman Prabhakar Shinde stressed that the negotiations with the contractor selected (Soma Enterprise) weren't satisfactory as the proposal is presented with an escalated cost of 11%, and said that the committee will not tolerate if members are kept in dark regarding the tendering by the administration.

Also Watch:

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Vipin Sharma responded that the required details as sought by the members will be provided.

The committee also did not take for discussion the proposal to install roof over the pedestrian underpasses at the Coastal Road South at the cost of Rs 19 crore, over cost escalation. Chairman Shinde questioned that the two proposals with varied costs submitted by the contractor on February and March. "We have promised Mumbaikars to give transperancy. No loopholes will be tolerated," Shinde said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/