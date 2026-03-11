Mumbai: LPG Shortage Hits BMC Canteen; Official Says Gas Will Last Only 2 Days

Pune: Police arrest three in Pimpri Chinchwad for unauthorized gas extraction | Representative image

Mumbai: The ongoing commercial LPG cylinder shortage, triggered by tensions in the Middle East, has now impacted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) canteen, raising concerns over essential services for municipal staff. Speaking to Free Press Journal, BMC Head Office Canteen Manager Danny Biswas said the canteen currently has only a limited stock of cooking gas, which is expected to last until today or tomorrow.

He added that "The issue has been formally reported to the labour department," adding that "canteen management is awaiting a response."

Moreover, he added that the canteens in nearby government offices are not functioning due to the gas shortage, which resulted in an increased crowd at the BMC canteen.

Speaking on alternate solutions to the shortage, Biswas said that if cylinders are not supplied, the management might consider switching to electric stoves as an alternative. Not just this, he also informed that the shortage is not limited to gas, as the supply of vegetables and fruits has also reduced, adding that the canteen management has to buy these items themselves rather than relying on regular deliveries.

Recent disruptions in maritime trade routes have led to a tightening of commercial gas stocks, forcing many large-scale hospitality providers to seek alternatives.

Apart from the BMC canteen, earlier, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone also directed all catering licensees to immediately adopt alternative cooking methods, especially towards electric-based operations, including microwaves and induction stoves across its network. The emergency measures specifically target static catering units, including Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaars.

As the city waits for a resolution, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has escalated the matter to the authorities. AHAR has urged quick assistance from both the Centre and State governments as over 20 per cent of the city's hotels were reported shut yesterday, with several others under danger of shutdown soon.

