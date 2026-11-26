Siemens Energy India |

Mumbai: Siemens Energy India reported a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by strong revenue growth and a sharp increase in new orders. The energy technology company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹653 crore, registering an 81.5% year-on-year increase from ₹360 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company also announced a dividend recommendation, alongside a record order backlog, reflecting strong business momentum.

Revenue Growth Accelerates

Siemens Energy India's revenue from operations increased by 30.4% year-on-year to ₹3,453 crore during the September quarter, compared with ₹2,646 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹3,553.4 crore.

For the full financial year ended September 30, 2026, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹10,243 crore, crossing the significant ₹10,000 crore milestone. Annual total income reached ₹10,496.5 crore. The financial performance highlights the company's expanding business operations and growing order pipeline.

Order Book Hits Record High

Siemens Energy India witnessed a substantial increase in order inflows during the fourth quarter, with new orders surging 92.1% to ₹4,514 crore, against ₹2,351 crore in the year-ago period. The company's outstanding order backlog reached a record ₹20,362 crore, providing revenue visibility for future quarters, subject to project execution.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Guilherme Mendonca highlighted the company's achievement of crossing ₹10,000 crore in annual revenue, alongside its record order backlog. The sharp increase in order bookings underscores strong business momentum across the company's energy technology operations.

₹12 Dividend Recommended

The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each, translating into a 600% dividend on face value. Subject to shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting, the dividend will be paid from February 10, 2027.

Strong earnings growth, rising order inflows and a healthy project pipeline remain key indicators of the company's business performance and future execution prospects.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company financial results and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice.