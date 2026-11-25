Wiscon Industries |

Mumbai: Wiscon Industries has announced its consolidated financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting a net profit of ₹16.30 crore. The company recorded substantial revenue growth during the first half of FY27, with its operating revenue more than doubling compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The latest financial results highlight a significant expansion in the company's business turnover during the six-month reporting period.

Revenue More Than Doubles

Wiscon Industries reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹156.94 crore in H1 FY27, registering a year-on-year growth of approximately 122.11% against ₹70.66 crore in H1 FY26. The company's operating revenue increased by ₹86.28 crore during the period, reflecting a substantial expansion in its revenue base.

Meanwhile, total consolidated income stood at ₹156.96 crore, with revenue from operations accounting for nearly the entire income generated during the first half of the financial year.

Profitability And Expenses

Wiscon Industries recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹16.30 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2026. The company's total consolidated expenses stood at ₹134.87 crore during the reporting period. The difference between total income and expenses amounted to ₹22.09 crore.

Based on the reported operating revenue and net profit, the company's consolidated net profit margin stood at approximately 10.39% during H1 FY27.

Earnings Per Share

The company reported consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of ₹10.82 each for the half year ended September 2026. The identical basic and diluted EPS figures indicate no difference between the two reported earnings measures during the period.

Financial Growth In Focus

The sharp increase in operating revenue remains a key highlight of Wiscon Industries' H1 FY27 financial performance.

Going forward, the sustainability of revenue growth, expenditure management and profitability will remain important financial parameters to monitor. The company's subsequent financial disclosures could provide further insights into its operational performance and earnings trajectory.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company financial disclosures and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!