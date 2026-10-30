Indegene Reports Strong Q2 FY27; Revenue From Operations Jumps 39.5% To ₹1,122.3 Crore, PAT Up 10%

Indegene Limited |

Mumbai: Indegene Limited on Thursday announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,122.3 crore, marking a 39.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

Profit after tax for the quarter was ₹112.3 crore, a 10.0% year-on-year rise. EBITDA reached ₹187.3 crore, up 32.0% year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 16.7%.

Operational Performance

Revenue per employee strengthened to $79.6K. The number of customers generating $1 million or more in annual revenue increased by 5 sequentially, reaching 59, with 13 of these generating $10 million or more.

Management Commentary

Manish Gupta, Chairman and CEO, said that Q2 revenue grew 5.6% sequentially in INR, marking the fifth consecutive quarter above 5%. He added that growth was broad-based, driven by expansion across top accounts and an increase in clients generating over $1 million.

Future Outlook

Suhas Prabhu, CFO, said that despite the annual wage increase taking effect in the second quarter, the EBITDA margin remained stable at 16.7%. Prabhu expects EBITDA to grow faster than revenue in the coming quarters, with higher yields on investments and lower amortisation to help PAT margin expand faster.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.