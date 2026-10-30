RPG Life Sciences Posts 16.5% Revenue Growth To ₹211.6 Crore In Q2 FY27; Adjusted EBITDA Rises 15%

RPG Life Sciences |

Mumbai: RPG Life Sciences Limited on Friday announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with revenue from operations growing 16.5% to ₹211.6 crore.

Financial Performance

The company achieved a quarterly revenue milestone of ₹200 crore. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-off API acquisition and restructuring costs of ₹5.5 crore, increased 15% to ₹50.1 crore, recording a 23.7% EBITDA margin.

Half Year Results

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, revenue was ₹407.3 crore, up 16.2% from ₹350.6 crore in the same period last year. Half-year adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹97.9 crore, a 16.1% increase from ₹84.3 crore.

Business Segments

The domestic formulations business continued to perform, becoming the fourth fastest-growing pharmaceutical company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) and entering the ‘Top 50’ IPM ranking. International formulations grew 6.4% in the second quarter and 7.0% in the half year.

API Business Expansion

The API business delivered ₹27.5 crore in sales for the second quarter and ₹54.1 crore for the half year. RPG Life Sciences transferred its API business to RPG Active Pharma and acquired two API plants: Actis Generics and Raghava Lifesciences.

Management Commentary

Ashok Nair, managing director, RPG Life Sciences, said the company delivered a strong quarter with healthy margins despite external cost pressures. Nair added that domestic formulations continued to outperform the market, supported by volume growth, specialty therapies, and new launches, while the API base business recorded significant growth.

Strategic Outlook

Nair stated that the creation of RPG Active Pharma and the acquisitions of Actis and Raghava are important steps in the API strategy. The focus is on integration and value creation through higher asset utilisation, deeper customer engagement, international expansion, and cost improvement.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.