Laurus Labs Posts Strong Q2 FY27 Results With ₹441 Crore Net Profit, Expands Capabilities With Galenvs Sciences Acquisition

Laurus Labs |

Mumbai: Laurus Labs Limited on Thursday, 29 October 2026, announced a net profit of ₹441 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year 2027, a 126% increase compared to ₹195 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue for the quarter rose 33% to ₹2,206 crore from ₹1,653 crore in the same period last year.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half (H1) of FY27, Laurus Labs reported a 126% rise in net profit to ₹809 crore, up from ₹358 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue for H1 FY27 increased 31% to ₹4,233 crore, compared to ₹3,223 crore in H1 FY26.

EBITDA and Margins

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹762 crore, marking a 78% year-on-year growth, with EBITDA margins at 34.5%. For H1 FY27, EBITDA was ₹1,406 crore, a 72% increase, and EBITDA margins expanded by 7.8 percentage points to 33.2%.

Galenvs Sciences Acquisition

Laurus Labs signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% stake in Galenvs Sciences, a Montréal-based biotechnology company specialising in oligonucleotide and precision magnetic nanoparticles. The investment is subject to due diligence and has a pre-money valuation of USD 3.50 million.

Strategic Importance

The acquisition is part of Laurus Labs' strategy to enhance its capabilities in oligonucleotide development and manufacturing, and to strengthen its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offerings. The company proposes to invest USD 3.75 million, which includes a primary infusion of USD 2.75 million.

Divisional Revenue

In Q2 FY27, the CDMO division reported revenue of ₹904 crore, a 75% increase year-on-year. The Affordable Medicines division generated ₹1,302 crore, up 15%. For H1 FY27, CDMO revenue was ₹1,774 crore (up 71%), and Affordable Medicines revenue reached ₹2,459 crore (up 13%).

Interim Dividend

Laurus Labs also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per share.

R&D Investments

Total R&D investments for H1 FY27, including capital expenditure, amounted to ₹183 crore, representing 4.3% of revenue, an increase of 34% year-on-year. Q2 R&D investments were ₹65 crore, or 2.9% of revenue.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.