OnMobile Reports ₹128.4 Crore Q2 FY27 Revenue, Secures New ONMO+ Smart Console Distribution Deals

OnMobile Global |

Mumbai: OnMobile Global Limited reported a 3.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in revenue, reaching ₹128.4 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, which ended on 30 September 2026. The company also announced new distribution deals for its ONMO+ Smart Console.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹127.10 crore for the quarter, while total income was ₹130.39 crore. EBITDA was reported at ₹2.4 crore.

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Segment Growth

Entertainment and Communication revenue increased by 3.5 per cent QoQ to ₹87.7 crore. Gaming revenue also saw a 3.2 per cent QoQ rise, reaching ₹40.7 crore.

Gaming Subscriber Base

OnMobile's gaming subscriber base grew by 5.4 per cent QoQ, reaching 1.45 crore users. The company said it closed deals with a distribution partner and a top retailer for its ONMO+ Smart Console.

Management Commentary

Bikram Singh Sherawat, President & COO, OnMobile, said that the Entertainment and Communication business returned to growth, up 3.5 per cent quarter on quarter, and overall revenue grew 3.4 per cent. He added that the company signed distribution agreements for the ONMO+ Smart Console, expanding its reach across e-commerce, quick commerce and a wider retail network in India.

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CFO Outlook

Radhika Venugopal, Global CFO, OnMobile, noted the business remained resilient with overall revenue at ₹128.4 crore. Venugopal stated that the performance reflects sustained contribution from Entertainment and Communication and the growing scale of gaming. The priority is to strengthen business performance and accelerate growth across both segments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.