WPL Auction 2027 Kicks Off As Kiran Navgire, G Kamalini Find New Teams In Kochi; Tejal, Sophia Dunkley Unsold | LIVE

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 Auction has kicked off in Kochi. Indian star Kiran Navgire was the first player to be sold after she was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for 75 Lakh. G Kamlini meanwhile joined the Gujarat Giants for 40 lakh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Navgire rose to prominence through her performances in domestic cricket, where her aggressive batting attracted attention. However, she has failed to replicate the same in the WPL and found herself released.

Delhi Capitals offers a fresh opportunity. The Jemimah Rodrigues led franchise have reached the final in all four editions and offer a good ground for her talents.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kamalini entered the auction with a base price of ₹40 lakh and was among the notable Indian players available to franchises. The 18-year-old is an exciting wicket-keeping option at the top of the order but was released by the Mumbai Indians.

Read Also Medhavi Bidhuri Gets WPL 2027 Auction Call After Viral ‘6-7’ Celebration in DPL

Meanwhile, several players went unsold during the auction.

Raghvi Bist, who has represented India in two T20 Internationals, was the first player to go under the hammer. Despite her base price of Rs 30 lakh, she failed to attract a bid.

Ayushi Soni, who had set her base price at Rs 30 lakh, also went unsold. She has featured in one T20 International and one WPL fixture in 2025.

England's Sophia Dunkley, who had previously represented Gujarat Giants in the inaugural WPL season, also failed to find a buyer at her base price of Rs 50 lakh. Dunkley had featured in six matches during her previous stint with the franchise.

Maharashtra batter Tejal Hasabnis, known for her big-hitting ability and middle-order contributions, also went unsold. Hasabnis, who plays alongside Smriti Mandhana for Maharashtra, has impressed in opportunities with the senior team and is part of India's ODI squad for the ongoing series against Zimbabwe.

WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming in India

Fans can watch the WPL 2027 auction live online on JioHotstar. The streaming platform will provide digital coverage of the auction, allowing viewers to follow the bidding action on supported devices.

Viewers can check the JioHotstar platform for the live stream and any access requirements ahead of the event.