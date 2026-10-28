Medhavi Bidhuri Gets WPL 2027 Auction Call After Viral ‘6-7’ Celebration in DPL

Delhi Cricketer Takes Internet By Storm After '6-7' Celebration | Instagram/DPL, tanz.dgaf

Medhavi Bidhuri, the Delhi legspinner who went viral for her ‘6-7’ celebration in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), has been added to the shortlist for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction, scheduled to take place in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28.

Four names added to WPL Auction shortlist

As per Cricbuzz, Bidhuri is among four late additions to the original 146-player shortlist, taking the total number of players in the auction pool to 150. The latest additions also include fellow Delhi legspinner Samaira Raghav, Uttar Pradesh left-arm medium pacer Avanya Jain and New Zealand left-arm medium pacer Bree Illing.

Bidhui is amongst the most high profile names given her social media exploits. She finished with 5 wickets in 5 games for the Central Delhi Queens. In the previous season also she had picked up 5 wickets, finishing second on the leading wicket takers list.

An entry into the auction shortlist is no guarantee for Medhavi to get selected. But making the grade is enough sign that teams are looking at her progress and she is on the radar.

A total of 150 players will go under the hammer in Kochi for the WPL Auction 2027. However, only 27 slots remain with five franchises - Delhi, Mumbai Indians, RCB, UP and Gujarat looking to fix holes in their side.