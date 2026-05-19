OnMobile Global Navigates Transformative Shift With Twofold EBITDA Expansion

OnMobile Global released its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, marking its 25th anniversary with a twofold increase in operational profitability. |

Mumbai: OnMobile Global Limited celebrated 25 years of innovation by delivering a robust expansion in core operational profitability for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Emerging from a focused period of corporate restructuring and targeted cost optimization, the company logged an annual EBITDA of Rupees 297 million. This operational landmark represents an increase of 110.6 percent compared to the previous fiscal year, allowing core EBITDA margins to expand up to 5.7 percent. This efficiency uptick showcases the materialization of operating leverage across its revised organizational framework.

The structural improvement in financial metrics was further emphasized by a sharp incline in the group's annual consolidated gross margin, which climbed to 52.7 percent in FY26 from the 46.7 percent reported during fiscal year 2025. This profitability surge was achieved despite a general compression on the top line. Total consolidated revenue for the full fiscal year concluded at Rupees 5,245 million, representing a 10.2 percent year-on-year decline from the prior year. In a similar vein, annual mobile gaming revenue came in at Rupees 1,545 million, shifting downwards by 25.4 percent against the preceding fiscal year.

Bottom-Line Dynamics and Ecosystem Expansion

The company's bottom-line results for the full year were heavily impacted by exceptional factors. OnMobile reported a statutory consolidated net Profit After Tax (PAT) of negative Rupees 115 million. However, excluding the impact of non-recurring impairment provisions, the normalized adjusted Profit After Tax demonstrated an inherently positive health profile, coming in at a surplus of Rupees 353 million.

Concurrently, the underlying digital product ecosystem displayed stable operational health, specifically within the flagship mobile gaming divisions. The global gaming subscriber base grew to 14.3 million users at the close of the year, translating into a solid year-on-year growth rate of 34.5 percent. New lines of business, including its next-generation CPaaS-CeP solution 'Buzzmo' and its core gaming platform models, began adding commercial contributions to the group's revenue framework.

To scale its market access, the company confirmed plans to launch its mainstream direct-to-consumer (D2C) gaming virtual console via the nation's largest e-commerce platform, expanding its historical footprint outside traditional telecommunications networks.

Disclaimer: This financial article is compiled strictly from the official press release disclosures and audited financial statements issued by OnMobile Global Limited on May 18, 2026. No external macroeconomic inputs, broker evaluations, or independent market projections have been used.