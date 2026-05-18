IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance FY26 Profit Rises 15% To ₹248 Crore, New Business Premium Grows 18.5% To ₹1,475 Crore

Profit Growth Supported By Strong Premium Collection. |

Mumbai: IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance on Monday reported a 15.12 percent rise in profit after tax to Rs 248 crore for FY26, helped by strong growth in new business premium and steady customer demand.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 215.43 crore in the previous financial year.

Its new business premium increased 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,475 crore during FY26. Total premium income also rose 5.95 percent to Rs 6,051 crore compared to the previous year.

The insurer said the improvement in earnings was supported by higher customer additions and better business performance across segments.

Assets Under Management Cross Rs 40,000 Crore

During FY26, the company’s assets under management (AUM) increased 3.85 percent to Rs 40,214 crore.

Ashish Vohra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, said the strong growth in premium collection and profitability reflects customer trust and the efforts of employees across the country.

The company also maintained a healthy 13-month persistency ratio of 80.2 percent, showing that a large number of customers continued their insurance policies.

Claims Settlement Ratio Remains Strong

The claims settlement ratio stood at 98.98 percent during FY26, indicating that the company settled most customer claims successfully.

However, the solvency ratio declined to 218 percent from 235 percent in the previous year. The solvency ratio measures the financial strength of an insurance company and its ability to meet future liabilities.

Despite the decline, the solvency level remained above the regulatory requirement.

Bonus Declared For Policyholders

The insurer declared bonuses worth Rs 423 crore for participating policyholders. This included a one-time additional bonus equal to 10 percent of the regular annual bonus.

Around 4.9 lakh customers are expected to benefit from the payout.

Earlier this year, IndusInd International Holdings completed the acquisition of debt-ridden Reliance Capital. Following the takeover, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance was officially renamed IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance in March 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on company statements and regulatory disclosures. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment or insurance-related decisions based on the information provided.