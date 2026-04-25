IndusInd Bank Q4 Profit Recovers To ₹594 Crore, Net Revenue Jumps 62% YoY

IndusInd Bank reported a Q4 FY26 net profit of Rupees 594 crore, recovering from Rupees 128 crore in Q3 and a loss a year ago, while net revenue rose to Rupees 6,085 crore. |

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank reported a sharp turnaround in its consolidated net profit at Rs 594 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 128 crore in Q3 and a loss of Rs 2,329 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net revenue rose 62 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,085 crore, highlighting a strong recovery in operating performance despite a sequential moderation in core interest income.

The bank’s quarterly performance reflects a rebound from the weak base of Q4 FY25, when it reported losses, with improvements seen across revenue and profitability metrics. Net interest income stood at Rs 4,371 crore, up from Rs 3,048 crore in Q4 FY25, though lower than Rs 4,562 crore in Q3 FY26. Fee and other income rose significantly to 1,714 crore, supporting overall revenue growth.

Sequentially, profitability improved sharply, with net profit rising to Rs 466 crore over Q3 FY26 (Rs 594 crore minus Rs 128 crore), translating to a 364 percent increase. However, net interest income declined by Rs 191 crore quarter-on-quarter, indicating some pressure on margins. Net interest margin moderated to 3.39 percent from 3.52 percent in Q3. Operating expenses declined 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,790 crore, aiding profitability, while Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) stood at Rs 2,295 crore, marking a turnaround from a loss of Rs 491 crore in Q4 FY25.

The bank’s balance sheet showed stable growth, with deposits rising to Rs 3,99,931 crore from Rs 3,93,815 crore in Q3 FY26. Asset quality improved sequentially, with gross NPA declining to 3.43 percent from 3.56 percent and net NPA to 1.00 percent from 1.04 percent. Capital adequacy remained strong at 17.48 percent, compared to 16.94 percent in the previous quarter, indicating adequate capital buffers.

For the full year FY26, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 889 crore, significantly lower than Rs 2,576 crore in FY25. Net revenue declined 6 percent to Rs 25,211 crore, while PPOP stood at Rs 9,180 crore compared to Rs 10,661 crore in the previous year. The moderation reflects pressures across interest income and fee income during the year.

The quarterly recovery, supported by lower expenses and improved asset quality, indicates stabilising operations, though moderation in margins and annual profitability suggests continued pressure on core earnings.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.