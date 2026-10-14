Ektaa Kapoor Calls Out 'Hinduphobia' In Entertainment Industry, Recalls Being Mocked For Wearing Tika And Dhaaga - VIDEO

Producer Ektaa Kapoor opened up about what she believes is a bias against Hindu traditions and mythology in the entertainment industry. She also recalled being mocked for openly displaying her religious identity, saying that wearing a tika or dhaaga was once enough to invite judgement.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Ektaa spoke about the industry's attitude towards Indian folklore and mythology. She pointed out that while Western influences are easily accepted, stories rooted in Indian culture and faith do not always receive the same response.

"Numbers are great for the film (The Vvaan). What is really important is it deals with folklore. I'm just gonna say it on camera, Hinduphobia, and we have so much of phobia with what do we call... We're okay with animated animation, but we're not okay with discussing folklore and mythology."

She further stressed the importance of bringing such stories to the forefront and encouraging greater acceptance of India's cultural traditions. "There's so much more acceptance now," she added.

Take a look at Ektaa's video here:

Ekta Kapoor calling out the deep-rooted Hinduphobia in the industry on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast hits hard. She revealed how people used to judge and mock her just for wearing a teeka and a dhaaga even calling her a freak and labeling her a tantrik. People in the industry are completely fine celebrating western animation and fantasy, but the moment Indian folklore, culture, or faith is brought up, the bias immediately creeps in. She even recalled walking into a club straight from a mandir and people being genuinely shocked that someone could unapologetically embrace both. Unapologetically wearing your faith on your sleeve shouldn't trigger anyone yet it still does. Glad she addressed it out loud on camera. — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) October 13, 2026

Ektaa Kapoor Recalls Being Mocked For Wearing Tika And Dhaaga

During the conversation, Ektaa also opened up about facing judgement for expressing her religious beliefs. Recalling how people reacted to her appearance when she was younger, the producer said that wearing religious symbols could become a reason for ridicule.

"I can't even tell you. Wearing a tika and wearing your religion on your sleeve is such a problem," she recalled.

Ektaa also remembered an incident when she went to a club straight from a temple. She said people were surprised to learn that she had visited a temple before heading out.

Recalling their reaction, she said people asked her, "Did you go to a mandir?" To this, she replied, "Yeah." She then questioned why her visit to the temple had surprised them, asking, "What's so shocking?"

About Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest

Ektaa's comments come amid conversations around The Vvaan, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film also features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul.

Blending fantasy, folklore and supernatural elements, the film is set against the backdrop of a forbidden forest. Its story draws inspiration from folklore associated with the Maa Van Devi Temple.

The Vvaan was released in cinemas on September 25.