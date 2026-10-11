The Dirty Picture 2 CONFIRMED! Ektaa Kapoor Announces Sequel To Vidya Balan's Film After 15 Years: 'There's A Story I Want To Tell'

Ektaa Kapoor announces The Dirty Picture 2 | Ektaa Kapoor Photo Via Ranveer Allahbadia/YouTube

TV and film producer Ektaa Kapoor has officially announced the sequel to The Dirty Picture, the 2011 film starring Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor. Released in theatres on December 2, 2011, the film was inspired by the life of late South Indian actress Silk Smitha, who appeared in over 450 films during her 18-year career. The actress died by suicide at the age of 35 at her home in Chennai.

Ektaa Kapoor Announces The Dirty Picture 2

After 15 years, Ektaa has confirmed that she is working on The Dirty Picture 2. Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, the producer revealed that she has a story she wants to tell through the sequel.

"One very big film I’m making is The Dirty Picture 2. I’m planning it after 15 years. This time, I believe there is a story I want to tell. The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality. Ab sexuality is about your choice. Maine kabhi usse victim ki tarah nahi dekha. I saw her as someone who celebrated her sexuality, and the film did so well," she said.

Furthermore, Ektaa added that The Dirty Picture 2 will also revolve around a woman like Silk Smitha, but refrained from revealing whose story it will tell, saying that she will make a big announcement soon.

While the announcement has sparked curiosity about the much-awaited sequel, details about its cast, storyline and release date remain under wraps. Ektaa is yet to make an official announcement about the project on her social media handles.