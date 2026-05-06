Ektaa Kapoor Says Akshay Kumar Reminds Her Of Father Jeetendra, Pens Heartfelt Note For Him After Bhooth Bangla Success

Ektaa Kapoor says Akshay Kumar reminds her of Jeetendra | Photo Via Instagram

Ektaa Kapoor, who produced the recently released Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Asrani, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, recently celebrated the film’s success on social media and penned a heartfelt note for Akshay, sharing how he reminds her of her father, veteran actor Jeetendra. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday (May 6), Ektaa shared a photo of Akshay with Jeetendra, while another picture showed her posing with Akshay.

Ektaa Kapoor Says Akshay Kumar Reminds Her Of Jeetendra

Ektaa praised Akshay, stating that his and Jeetendra's discipline and belief are what keep the commerce of the film industry alive and ensure that producers continue to have some agency. She wrote, "The time has come for me to say my thank yous… This picture of Dad and Akshay Sir reminds me exactly of what discipline can do. They are so similar that every time I talk to Akshay Sir, I feel like I’m talking to my Dad… Their discipline & their belief in the producer’s conviction, along with deep trust and respect, is just wonderful! These two men are the reason the commerce of our industry is alive and why producers continue to have some agency. Doing a few films with top directors once in a while only sustains one layer of the industry…"

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'Thank You, Akshay Sir For Giving Every Producer A Chance...'

She added, "For an industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly so that every producer gets a chance. The pure commerce these two men have brought is rarely appreciated. So, every time someone asks, “Why does Akshay Kumar do four films a year?” know it’s because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished. In volume, there is job creation. That is what they bring to the table! Thank you, Akshay Sir, for giving every producer, from the top to the mid-sized, a chance to put their best foot forward! Love you, Guruji!'

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla has crossed Rs 230 crore at the worldwide box office, with its India net collection standing at Rs 146.50 crore, while the domestic gross has reached Rs 173.88 crore.