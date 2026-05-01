'Not Upset At All': Priyadarshan SHUTS DOWN Rumours Of Rift Between Akshay Kumar & Tabu Over Bhooth Bangla Cuts

Priyadarshan SHUTS DOWN Rumours Of Rift Between Akshay Kumar & Tabu Over Bhooth Bangla Cuts |

Akshay Kumar and Tabu are returning to the screen after almost 25 years. Ahead of the release of their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, there were rumours that Tabu was upset with the makers over allegedly chopped scenes in the movie. However, these turned out to be baseless rumours, and director Priyadarshan set the record straight. Debunking the speculation, Priyadarshan said, "I don’t know why and who is spreading this negative news."

As per Pinkvilla’s report, the director clarified, "Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me." He further added that Tabu is happy with everything she shot for Bhooth Bangla.

Calling out the malicious rumours, Priyadarshan added, "I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to. The film is a big success, but yet, some are trying to spread negativity." Addressing rumours that Akshay had asked the makers to cut Tabu’s part, Priyadarshan clarified that the actor did not request any such edits. He emphasised that he works with honesty and criticised those spreading false claims.

Priyadarshan said, "Akshay didn’t ask me to edit any part; he never does. I do my work with honesty, and every actor comes and sees the film before the release. Whoever is spreading such rumours should be ashamed."

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres on April 17, with paid previews beginning on the evening of April 16, 2026. As per Sacnilk’s report, the film has grossed Rs. 128.15 crore at the India net box office, while its gross collection stands at Rs. 152.15 crore.

Bhooth Bangla features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar and Tabu, marking their much-awaited reunion after nearly 25 years. The film also brings together veteran actor Paresh Rawal, along with Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar in significant roles. The cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi and others, making it a large ensemble comedy-horror film directed by Priyadarshan.