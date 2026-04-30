Bhooth Bangla, Michael Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Collects ₹3.40 Crore On Day 13, Jaafar Jackson's Film Earns ₹2.30 Crore On Day 6

Bhooth Bangla, Michael Box Office Collection | YouTube

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla and Jaafar Jackson's Michael have been performing well at the box office. The former is in its second week, but the collections are still decent. Meanwhile, Michael is also steady at the box office during the weekdays.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, on its sixth day, Michael collected Rs. 2.30 net in India, taking the total to Rs. 23.45 crore. The collections of Michael in India are not amazing, but they are not even bad. The earnings till now are decent, and we can expect that by the end of the first week, the movie might collect around Rs. 25-26 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13

Bhooth Bangla, on its day 13, earned Rs. 3.40 crore, taking the total to Rs. 124.65 crore net in India. The movie, which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 100-120 crore, has already surpassed its budget at the box office, and it is in the safe zone.

By the end of the second week, Bhooth Bangla will mint around Rs. 127-128 crore, which is a good number. However, on May 1, many new films are hitting the big screens, so that might affect the film's collection in the third week. So, let's wait and watch whether Bhooth Bangla will be able to sustain at the box office during its third week or not.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Gross Collection

When it comes to worldwide gross collection, Bhooth Bangla is all set to enter the Rs. 200 crore club. The movie has collected Rs. 199.56 crore gross at the box office worldwide.

Michael Review

Michael has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise."