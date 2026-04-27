Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's Film Mints ₹12.50 Crore, Stays Unfazed By Competition From Michael

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Akshay Kumar's recently released horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues to make a strong impact at the box office despite mixed audience reviews. The film released on April 17, with paid previews starting a day earlier, and also marks Akshay's reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years, following hits like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 12.50 crore on Day 10 (second Sunday) at the India net box office across 9,498 shows, registering a 16.3% jump from Day 9, when it collected Rs 10.75 crore from 9,266 shows. This takes Bhooth Bangla's total India gross collections to Rs 134.98 crore and India net collections to Rs 113.40 crore so far.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 3 crore on Day 10, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 44.50 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 179.48 crore.

Unfazed By Competition From Michael

Despite releasing days earlier, Bhooth Bangla appears to be facing no competition from Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic that is performing well at the box office. Michael, which was released on April 24 alongside Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, continues to hold strong, while the latter is struggling commercially and has failed to pose any challenge to Akshay Kumar's film.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Manu Menon.

Bhooth Bangla Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Bhooth Bangla 3 stars, and the review read as, "Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."