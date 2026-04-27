Michael Vs Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Michael Jackson Biopic Mints ₹5.50 Cr, Avinash Tiwary's Film Shows 33.3% Drop

Michael Vs Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Michael, the biopic on Michael Jackson starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, clashed with the Hindi film Ginny Weds Sunny 2, featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr on April 24. Despite the two films belonging to completely different genres, Michael appears to be drawing more audiences and, despite mixed reviews for both movies, is maintaining a strong hold at the box office.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Michael earned Rs 5 crore at the box office on Day 2 across 3,190 shows in India nett. On Day 3, its first Sunday, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore across 3,201 shows, marking a 7.8% growth. With this, the film's total India gross collections stand at Rs 19.20 crore, while its total India net collections have reached Rs 16 crore so far.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 has struggled at the box office amid mixed reviews. On Day 2, the film minted Rs 0.87 crore across 1,195 shows, while on Day 3 it saw a major 33% drop, earning Rs 0.38 crore across just 999 shows. Clearly, competition from Michael and Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla appears to have impacted Ginny Weds Sunny 2.

This brings the film's total India gross collections to Rs 1.43 crore and total India net collections to Rs 1.20 crore so far.

Michael Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise (sic)."

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and wrote, "Despite the presence of Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankr, the film suffers in many places because of the script. Added to that, the lack of publicity and the low buzz about the film is bound to make this film struggle at the box office."