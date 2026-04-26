'There Will Never Be Another Michael Jackson': Anupam Kher Says Critics 'Judge Moments, Not Journeys' Amid Negative Reviews For Michael

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Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised Michael, the biopic based on the life of Michael Jackson, who passed away on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 50. In the film, the King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson plays his late uncle and has been widely appreciated for his strikingly accurate portrayal and on-screen presence.

Anupam Kher Reviews Michael

Kher shared his reaction after watching the film, saying he found himself whistling during the screening while the entire theatre was seen dancing. Addressing the negative criticism around the biopic, Kher suggested that such reactions often miss the larger picture of the artist’s journey.

Taking to his social media on Sunday (April 26), Kher wrote, "Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything."

Check it out:

MICHAEL IS MAGIC: ❤️🕺❤️

Last night I watched the biopic #Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson.😍🕺

Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving.

I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a… pic.twitter.com/aWrmhWJi4h — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 26, 2026

Anupam Kher On Negative Criticism

Kher added that what stayed with him was not just the music or the performances, but the journey, a life. He said life is never perfect; it has its ups and downs, struggles, and shadows. However, if a life can inspire millions across generations, countries, and languages, then it is nothing short of magical.

"Sometimes I feel critics forget that. They judge moments, not journeys. And journeys are messy, beautiful, unpredictable… just like life itself," stated the actor.

Read Also Michael Review: Jaafar Jackson Moonwalks In A Polished Portrait That Plays It Safe

'There Will Never Be Another Michael Jackson'

Anupam shared that he came out of the film feeling grateful, grateful that such artists exist and grateful that he got to witness their brilliance.

"There will never be another Michael Jackson, and maybe that’s the point," he said, adding that Jaafar as Michael is 'unbelievably amazing and outstanding.'

Michael Box Office Collection Day 2

Released on April 24, Michael earned Rs 5 crore at the box office on Day 2 across 3,190 shows in India nett, marking an impressive jump of around 39% from its opening day collection of Rs 3.60 crore. With this, the film's total India gross collections stand at Rs 12.36 crore, while its total India nett collections have reached Rs 10.30 crore so far.