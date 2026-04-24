'People Choose Poison Over Purity': Anupam Kher Remembers Michael Jackson, Reacts To Controversies Surrounding His Death

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he remembered his meeting with the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, during the global icon’s visit to India in 1996. Sharing a throwback photo on social media, Kher opened up about the moment when he shook hands with the music legend.

Posting the picture on social media, the actor penned an ]note, recalling how the brief encounter left a lasting impression on him. “Dearest Michael Jackson, This photograph is not just a memory. it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely.”

Describing the experience as magical and almost unreal, Kher added that meeting Jackson felt like coming face-to-face with something extraordinary. “like touching a piece of magic. You were not just an artist. You were an experience. A phenomenon that the world may never witness again.”

Kher’s tribute highlighted the singer’s global impact and enduring influence. “There will truly be nobody like you for the next thousand years. Nobody. We are blessed. deeply blessed. that you walked this earth and touched millions of lives with your art, your innocence, and your genius. You were, and will always remain, the eighth wonder of the world.”

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He also addressed the criticism and controversies that continue to surround Jackson even after his passing, expressing his disappointment over the same. “And yes. somewhere it pains me that even today, there are people who choose to carry poison instead of celebrating purity. But greatness like yours rises far above noise and negativity. You were God's gift to mankind. Wherever you are.may you be dancing, creating, and smiling. Jai Ho!”

The post coincided with the release of the biographical film Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, from his early days with the Jackson 5 to the peak of his solo career, including the iconic Bad tour.

In the film, Jackson is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, while his younger version is played by Juliano Krue Valdi. The supporting cast features names like Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones.