Michael Review: Jaafar Jackson Moonwalks In A Polished Portrait That Plays It Safe

Title: Michael

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 Stars

This film arrives with the burden of myth and the caution of hindsight. It attempts to distil a life that was already lived in public, dissected in headlines, and replayed in loops of sound and spectacle. The film chooses reverence over risk. It offers a curated journey through the rise of a prodigy who became a phenomenon, but stops short of interrogating the contradictions that made him so compelling.

What works is its rhythm. The narrative moves briskly, almost dutifully, ticking off milestones with the precision of a greatest hits album. The early years shimmer with promise, the transition to solo stardom is handled with flair, and the performance recreations carry a certain electric nostalgia. Yet, for all its polish, the film often feels like it is skimming the surface of a deep and troubled ocean.

The absence of controversy is not merely noticeable; it is structural. By sidestepping the darker chapters, the film creates a curious vacuum. It presents a man at war with expectation and control, but not with consequence. This selective storytelling lends the film a smoothness that is both comforting and faintly unsatisfying.

Actors’ Performance

At the heart of Michael is Jaafar Jackson, who carries the formidable task of inhabiting an icon without slipping into parody. His performance is studied yet fluid, capturing the physical grammar of the legend with striking precision. The dance sequences are not mere recreations but lived-in moments, and in quieter scenes, he hints at an inwardness that the script only partially allows him to explore. There are stretches where mimicry edges ahead of interpretation, but the sincerity of his effort keeps the portrayal engaging.

Colman Domingo, as the exacting patriarch, lends the film some of its sharpest edges. His presence introduces tension and unease that offset the otherwise polished narrative. The supporting cast performs capably, though most characters remain sketched rather than fully realised, orbiting the protagonist without leaving a lasting imprint.

Music and Aesthetics

The soundtrack does most of the storytelling heavy lifting, leaning on classics like Billie Jean, Beat It, and Man in the Mirror to anchor key emotional beats. These songs arrive with calculated timing, often substituting for deeper narrative exploration. Their familiarity ensures instant engagement, but also makes the film feel curated rather than discovered. Even so, the sheer power of the music keeps the film buoyant, carrying it through its more conventional stretches.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise.