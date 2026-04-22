Fuze Review: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James’ Film Is All About Calculated Chaos

Title: Fuze

Director: David Mackenzie

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Sam Worthington, Saffron Hocking, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Elham Ehsas, Honor Swinton Byrne

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 Stars

A ticking relic buried in London soil sets Fuze in motion, but the real detonation lies in its audacity. What begins with the careful choreography of bomb disposal soon swerves into a brazen bank heist, using a citywide evacuation as cover. Director David Mackenzie treats this premise with a certain mischief, folding procedural detail into pulp contrivance, and trusting momentum to carry both.

The film thrives on contrast. On one side, a bomb squad navigates technical jargon, draining waterlogged ground and inching toward a volatile device that refuses to behave like a relic. On the other hand, a crew tunnels into a vault in search of diamonds, exploiting blackout conditions and bureaucratic panic. The cross-cutting between these threads is sharp, often generating genuine tension, especially when sound and silence are used to misdirect expectation.

Yet Fuze is just as invested in excess. Twists stack up with reckless enthusiasm, double-crosses morph into triple-crosses, and what begins as a contained operation sprawls into something far more unruly. The film understands its own implausibility and leans into it, though not without consequence. Characters rarely extend beyond function, their inner lives sacrificed at the altar of pace. Even the thematic suggestion of institutions pushing men to extremes remains largely decorative.

Still, there is a sly intelligence in how the film keeps itself one step ahead of scrutiny. It never lingers long enough for doubt to settle, preferring velocity over coherence. London, with its construction sites, surveillance networks, and uneasy history, provides a fitting backdrop for this controlled chaos.

Actors’ Performance

Aaron Taylor-Johnson brings a steady, contained tension to the bomb disposal expert, his performance grounded in precision rather than flair. Theo James and Sam Worthington inject the heist with swagger and suspicion, their shifting loyalties adding texture to an otherwise schematic plot. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, cast as the police authority, remains curiously underutilised, her presence more functional than dramatic.

Music and Aesthetics

The score leans heavily on urgency, at times overstating what the visuals already convey. More effective are the moments of restraint, where silence amplifies dread. Visually, the film favours clarity over flourish, mapping spaces with precision, from cordoned streets to claustrophobic vault interiors.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, the film is less concerned with realism than with rhythm. It is a film of engineered tension and calculated distraction, one that dazzles in motion and frays under inspection. Flawed but invigorating, it proves that sometimes the spectacle of the blast matters more than the logic of the fuse.