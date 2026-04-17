Normal Review: Bob Odenkirk Shines In This Dark, Twisted Small-Town Thriller

Normal Review |

Title: Normal



Director: Ben Wheatley



Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler, Lena Headey



Where: In theatres.



Ratings: ***



At first glance, the town in “Normal” feels like a postcard misplaced in time, all pristine streets and courteous smiles. But linger a moment longer, and the politeness begins to curdle into something watchful, almost predatory. The film wastes little time in unsettling this façade, inviting the viewer into a world where order is not comfort but control.



Set in a snowbound American town that appears too tidy to be trusted, the narrative flips a familiar trope. Here, the outsider is not a renegade drifter but a lawman who would rather coast than confront. This inversion gives the story its early intrigue, as the town’s civility begins to feel less like warmth and more like surveillance.



The film thrives on this uneasy tension between politeness and menace. Beneath the surface of civic pride lies a machinery of control that reveals itself in increments. The storytelling is efficient, occasionally predictable, but sustained by an undercurrent of satire. It toys with the myth of the “good town” and exposes how easily order can become oppression.



Yet, the film does not always trust its own restraint. It leans into spectacle with bursts of violence that are both entertaining and excessive. The tonal balance wobbles between dark humour and outright mayhem, sometimes diluting the sharper social observations it gestures toward. Still, its compact runtime and brisk pacing ensure that it rarely overstays its welcome.



Actors’ Performance



Bob Odenkirk anchors the film with a performance that is equal parts weary and explosive. His portrayal of Ulysses is that of a man who has learned to survive by disengaging, until circumstances demand otherwise. Odenkirk’s strength lies in his ability to make hesitation compelling. When he does erupt into action, the contrast is striking and often laced with a dry, almost reluctant humour.



Henry Winkler brings a sly charm to the role of the town’s mayor, masking authority with affability. His performance captures the unsettling ease with which power can present itself as friendliness. The supporting cast complements this dynamic well, especially in moments where collective behaviour turns quietly sinister.





Music and Aesthetics



Visually, Normal embraces its wintry setting with a stark, almost clinical precision. The snow-laden landscape becomes a character in itself, amplifying the isolation and moral ambiguity. The production design leans into quaint Americana, only to subvert it through subtle distortions.



The music underscores the film’s shifting tones without overwhelming them. It alternates between restrained tension and heightened urgency, mirroring the narrative’s progression from suspicion to chaos. While not particularly groundbreaking, it serves the film’s rhythm effectively.



FPJ Verdict

Overall, the film’s strengths lie in performance and premise, while its excesses occasionally blunt its sharper edges.

